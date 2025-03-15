Renowned Hollywood actors Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been at the centre of romance rumours for quite some time now. The 75-year-old actress is reportedly dating Martin Short, with whom she shared the screen in Only Murders in the Building. While the duo have repeatedly said that they are just friends, a recent Page Six report reveals that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are not just dating but have been together for "well over a year now." TIt was also revealed that their romance was "completely unexpected" and they are very happy together. A source told the portal, "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all around positive person. She loves being around him." Emmy Awards 2024: Meryl Streep and Martin Short Reaffirm Their Friendship Amid Dating Rumours; Say, ‘We Are Not a Couple, Just Very Close Friends’.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short Reportedly Dating

