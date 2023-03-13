Angela Bassett, who was nominated for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Oscars 2023 for Best Supporting Actress, had lost the award to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once. She was visibly disappointed which came to everyone's notice. Which is why when her Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan and his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors came to present Best Cinematography award, they gave a consolatory call out to her. Jordan said 'Hey Auntie...', while Majors added 'We love you'. How beautiful! Oscars 2023: Video of Angela Bassett's Disappointed Expression After Losing Best Supporting Actress Award to Jamie Lee Curtis is Going Viral - Watch.

Watch the Video Below:

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors praise Angela Bassett after her Supporting Actress #Oscars loss: "Hi, auntie. We love you." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/5YwcBzWM1Q — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)