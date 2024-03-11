Beating some tough competition with the likes of Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, The Holdovers, Past Lives et al., Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won Best Film at the 96th Academy Awards. It was the seventh Oscar win for the film that night. Oscars 2024 Best Director Winner: Christopher Nolan Wins His First Oscar at 96th Academy Awards.

To close out the night, the Academy Award for Best Picture goes to... 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nLWam9DWvP — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

