Finally, the man got his trophy! The incredible Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar for Best Director for Oppenheimer. The movie also won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, among other awards, at the 96th Academy Awards. Oscars 2024 Best Actor Winner: Cillian Murphy Wins His First Oscar for Oppenheimer at 96th Academy Awards.

Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director

Congratulations on your win for Best Directing, Christopher Nolan! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sVsU31eYir — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

