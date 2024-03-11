United Kingdom's The Zone of Interest won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, the film was a revisit to the Holocaust that starred Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Out the Big Winners of 96th Academy Awards!

United Kingdom snags that Best International Film Oscar! Congratulations to the cast & crew of 'The Zone of Interest'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0lWZItPoal — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

