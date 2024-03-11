Can Oppenheimer turn the big winner of the night? The 96th Academy Awards is taking place on March 10, 2023, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Hosted by the seasoned television personality Jimmy Kimmel, it marked his fourth time hosting the Oscars and second consecutive stint. Among the nominees, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led with an impressive 13 nominations, closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with 11. Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Live Streaming: Check Out Hollywood's Biggest Stars Glam Up the Night at 96th Academy Awards.

Predictions for the coveted awards point towards Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr as the frontrunners for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for their work in Oppenheimer. The competition for Best Actress is fierce, featuring Emma Stone (Poor Things), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon). In the Best Film category, there's a heated battle between Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest, and Oppenheimer.

Check Out the Winners and the Nominees Below (Updating):

Best Supporting Actress: Winner - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Other Nominees:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Best Picture

Nominees:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Nominees:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Nominees:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominees:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

Nominees:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Nominees:

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Nominees:

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best Original Score

Nominees:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

Nominees:

"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie

"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

Nominees:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

Nominees:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominees:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Nominees:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

So are you happy with the winners of the 96th Academy Awards? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

