Can Oppenheimer turn the big winner of the night? The 96th Academy Awards is taking place on March 10, 2023, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Hosted by the seasoned television personality Jimmy Kimmel, it marked his fourth time hosting the Oscars and second consecutive stint. Among the nominees, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led with an impressive 13 nominations, closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with 11.
Predictions for the coveted awards point towards Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr as the frontrunners for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for their work in Oppenheimer. The competition for Best Actress is fierce, featuring Emma Stone (Poor Things), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon). In the Best Film category, there's a heated battle between Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest, and Oppenheimer.
Check Out the Winners and the Nominees Below (Updating):
Best Supporting Actress: Winner - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Other Nominees:
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Best Picture
Nominees:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Nominees:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
See Best Picture Nominees:
Best Actor
Nominees:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Nominees:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Nominees:
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominees:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
Nominees:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature Film
Nominees:
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Documentary Feature Film
Nominees:
20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best Original Score
Nominees:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
Nominees:
"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie
"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
Nominees:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
Nominees:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominees:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
Nominees:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
So are you happy with the winners of the 96th Academy Awards? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
