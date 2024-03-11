Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell have etched their names in Oscar history with a resounding sense of pride and accomplishment. Their monumental win at the Academy Awards for the best song, "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, marks their second consecutive triumph, solidifying their status as the youngest two-time winners in Oscars history. With their first victory for "No Time to Die" in 2022, Billie, at just 22 years old, stands as the epitome of youthful excellence, while her brother Finneas, aged 26, follows closely, securing his place as one of the youngest dual winners. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Gives an Iconic Performance on I’m Just Ken From Barbie; Emma Stone and Margot Barbie Join the Fun (Watch Video).

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell Bag Oscar For 'What Was I Made For?' Song

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” wins Best Original Song at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/pj5Iygz4SN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 11, 2024

Watch 'What Was I Made For' Track Here:

