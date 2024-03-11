SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song from RRR continues to spread its magic and how! Naatu Naatu got a special shout-out during the presentation of the Best Original Song at the Oscars. That's not all, The Academy included RRR's action sequences in best stunts AV as part of their tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in cinema. It is indeed a proud moment for the Indian film industry. Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Is a ‘Very Proud Irish Man’ After Bagging the Best Actor Award for Oppenheimer (Watch Video).

RRR is on the Oscars stage again:

RRR Action Sequences Showns In Best Stunts AV

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊 Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

