Emma Dumont has come out as trans masculine and non-binary, with the announcement confirmed by a representative to TMZ. According to the statement, Dumont identifies as a trans masculine non-binary person and will continue to use the work name Emma Dumont. The representative of the Oppenheimer star shared, “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family.” However, in personal settings, they will go by Nick Dumont, a name they have now shared on social media. Along with this, Dumont has embraced the pronouns ‘they/them’, marking an important step in their journey toward authenticity and self-expression. ‘Better’ Singer Khalid Publicly Comes Out As Gay Through Bold Post on X, Opens Up About His Sexuality and Says ‘It Ain’t Nobodies Business!’

Emma Dumont Gender Identity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Dumont’s New Name & Pronouns Revealed

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@emmadumont)

