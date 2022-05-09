Avatar - The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 teaser trailer is out! The visually gripping video promises a magical, interesting yet tragedy full journey of the characters. The synopsis of the epic sci-fi drama reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure." Avatar: The Way of Water’s Teaser to Be Attached With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here's The First Look Poster:

Here's the first official poster for #AvatarTheWayOfWater! pic.twitter.com/m0ahvWoRSq — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) May 9, 2022

Watch The Teaser Trailer Below:

