The Beatles are all set to make a comeback this year, but only not in the way you expected them to. Talking about the new The Beatles documentary Get Back, Paul McCartney revealed that they have used AI to recreate John Lennon's vocals to help finish a track for the "last Beatles" record. He also revealed that it will release later this year. Paul McCartney Fans Cheer As They Spot The Beatles Member at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Concert (Watch Video).

