An old video originally posted by Robert Downey Jr on Instagram is now making its rounds on Twitter. In the video Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo sing "Hey Jude" by The Beatles. It caught Chris Hemsworth's eye and he quote retweeted the video with the caption "I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo @RobertDowneyJr thoughts?". Now we await their reply and we may just have a band consisting of The Avengers. She-Hulk First Episode Answers When Captain America Had Sex The First Time and Lost His Virginity.

View Video Here:

I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts? https://t.co/QnxLAXNIZF — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)