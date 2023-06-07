The Beatles' Paul McCartney struck a pose for fans when they spotted him at a show for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour. Dressed in black pants, sky blue t-shirt and navy blue sweater, Paul stood with one hand on his hips and the other hand near his eyes as though he was holding sunglasses, and posed for fans as they cheered him on. Selena Gomez Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in Paris! Fans Scream With Joy on Seeing the Singer at the Event.

Paul at Beyonce's Concert:

Paul McCartney at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/pDWNSRFdQF — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 6, 2023

