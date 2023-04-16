Priyanka Chopra dropped a series of pics on Instagram that sees her stylishly posing with hubby Nick Jonas. The desi girl attended Jonas Brothers concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London with an aim to support her singer-husband. However, the highlight of the show was NickYanka'a daughter, Malti Marie, who was the special guest. Aww! Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ New Pics From Aspen Serves as a Perfect Treat for All Fans!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Serve Glam:

View this post on Instagram

Malti Marie With Daddy Dearst:

View this post on Instagram

