After baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ face was revealed recently, the day when Jonas Brothers received Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, fans have been waiting Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to share pictures of their daughter on their respective Instagram handles too. Well, the actress has dropped a few new pictures from their Aspen holiday, but it doesn’t have a clear photo of their daughter. Nick Jonas too shared a video of him skiing in the snow-clad mountain. These pics and video of the power couple serves a perfect treat for all fans. Jonas Brothers Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Nick-Priyanka Chopra Introduce Daughter Malti Marie to The World for First Time (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra In Aspen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas In Aspen (Photo Credits: Instagram/@nickjonas)

Skiing All The Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

