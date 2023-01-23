Fans of Priyanka Chopra often wait for her to drop glimpses of her off screen life, especially her moments with baby Malti Marie and hubby Nick Jonas. Well, her latest ‘Sunday’ post is her day out with her baby girl and hubby dearest. The trio spent their Sunday at Malibu beach in California. The actress can be seen carrying their baby girl in her arms and having a fun day out. Priyanka Chopra Addresses Criticism of Having Her First Child, Baby Malti Marie, via Surrogate.

A Fun Outing At Malibu Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)