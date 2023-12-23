Ahead of Christmas, global icon Priyanka Chopra treated fans with some adorable family pictures on Instagram. These are some amazing moments of the actress with her hubby Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie. There are even few photos of the Christmas holiday dinner that she has had with her loved ones, including Jordan McGraw, Morgan Stewart McGraw among others. The photos also give a sneak peek customised menu card, candle-lit dinner setting and much more. Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie’s New Pics From Their Casual Outing in Los Angeles Go Viral.

Priyanka Chopra Having A Good Time

