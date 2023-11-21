Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie’s New Pics From Their Casual Outing in Los Angeles Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra has fans across the globe and they wait to catch a glimpse of her. Well, the global icon’s new pictures with her daughter Malti Marie are sure to turn out to be a treat for all admirers. The adorable mother and daughter duo were seen stepping out in Los Angeles and enjoying their casual outing. Priyanka looked all comfy in white crop top and joggers paired with white shirt, on the other hand, her daughter looked cute in a multi-coloured outfit paired with denim jacket and white leggings. She even adorned a matching bucket hat for the outing. Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles As Malti Marie Watches Dad Nick Jonas Perform on Stage During His Concert in Florida (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie In LA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)