Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2024, which will be held on May 6. The actor, currently shooting for Heads of State, revealed in an interview that she is skipping the annual event this year because of her filming commitments. During an interview with Access Hollywood, while promoting the new documentary film Tiger, she mentioned her absence from the event and her focus on shooting. Priyanka also disclosed that she is quite excited to see how the gala turns out. Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Blackpink Jisoo, Pedro Pascal and Others to Walk the Red Carpet - Reports.

Priyanka Chopra To Skip 2024 Met Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

