Pop sensation Rihanna has recently revealed that she longs to have more than two kids with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The 36-year-old spoke to Interview Magazine and was asked by her stylist, Mel Ottenberg, how many more kids she wanted. She replied, "As many as God wants me to have." When asked if it's more than two, the 36-year-old singer replied, "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy."Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are proud parents to RZA (23 months) and Riot (8 months). World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2024 Forbes List: George Lucas Takes the Top Spot, Taylor Swift Is 14th Richest Celebrity in the World.

Rihanna Open to Having More Kids

