After majority of Hollywood studios pulled their movies from Russia as a protest against the Ukraine war, the country has found an alternative. Russia has legalised the piracy of movies and videogames. The information just came in recently. Warner Brothers, Disney and majority of other studios had withdrawn their movies from the country.

Check Out The Information Below:

Russia has reportedly legalized the piracy of movies and video games to get around sanctions (via @torrentfreak) pic.twitter.com/z911foZK9h — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)