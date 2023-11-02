Emily Hampshire has issued an apology for a Halloween costume choice that she now acknowledges as a "really bad idea". She and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a decision that was met with criticism on social media. In her apology, Hampshire expressed deep regret for her insensitive choice, recognizing that domestic abuse is a serious issue that should never be trivialised, and pledged to do better in the future. The End Of Sex: Schitt's Creek Actor Emily Hampshire to Headline Jonas Chernick, Gray Powell, Lily Gao and Melanie Scrofano Starrer Rom-Com.

