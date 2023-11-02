Emily Hampshire has issued an apology for a Halloween costume choice that she now acknowledges as a "really bad idea". She and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a decision that was met with criticism on social media. In her apology, Hampshire expressed deep regret for her insensitive choice, recognizing that domestic abuse is a serious issue that should never be trivialised, and pledged to do better in the future. The End Of Sex: Schitt's Creek Actor Emily Hampshire to Headline Jonas Chernick, Gray Powell, Lily Gao and Melanie Scrofano Starrer Rom-Com.
View Emily's Post Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)