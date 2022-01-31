Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Actor Emily Hampshire of 'Schitt's Creek' fame will be starring in and executive-producing upcoming rom-com 'The End Of Sex', which has just wrapped in Hamilton, Canada.

According to Deadline, the project will also star Jonas Chernick, Gray Powell, Lily Gao and Melanie Scrofano.

The feature will follow the story of a young couple (Hampshire and Chernick), who feel the pressures of parenting and adulthood, send their kids to camp for the first time and embark on a series of sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.

Vortex Productions is behind the feature from director Sean Garrity who is re-teaming with his 'My Awkward Sexual Adventure' collaborators Chernick and Hampshire. Chernick has also penned the script.

Justin Rebelo and Sally Karam served as producers with Jesse Ikeman, Christopher Giroux and Bill Marks as executive producers for Vortex Media. On behalf of Brainstorm Media, Michelle Shwarzstein and Alex Peters act as executive producers. Lead stars Hampshire and Chernick are also executive-producing.

Hampshire is currently starring in the remake of Normal Lear's 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' for Sony TV and TBS. She is also a co-writer and executive producer.

As per Deadline, the actor recently wrapped shooting the female lead opposite Iain Glen in the upcoming Amazon drama series 'The Rig' and recently starred opposite Adrien Brody in Epix's 'Chapelwaite'. (ANI)

