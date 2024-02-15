Selena Gomez has unveiled "Love On," her new single, dropping this month! The post-Valentine's Day surprise showcases the pop star in a stunning white ensemble adorned with jewels and set against a natural backdrop. The poster of the track is high on fashion as it sees the singer in a bathrobe and glares, slaying and how! Fans are eagerly anticipating the new track, arriving soon worldwide on February 22. Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco, 'Baby Calm Down' Singer Shares Pic On Insta!

Selena Gomez New Single Titled "Love On":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

