Selena Gomez-fronted makeup brand Rare Beauty shared a post to its Instagram feed condemning the recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza — which follow an October 7 attack by Hamas at the Nova Music Festival. The attack killed at least 260 people. Rare Beauty shared that it will be donating to Palestinian relief organisations in light of the conflict. In addition to denouncing all forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia, the post continued, “Rare Beauty will be making donations to the International Red Cross/ Red Crescent Societies – Magen David Adom and Palestinian Red Crescent Society – who are providing urgent care on the ground. We will also be donating to UNICEF to help get urgent medical relief and resources to the children of Gaza.” My Mind And Me: Selena Gomez Will Never Watch Her Mental Health Documentary Again - Here’s Why.

See Rare Beauty's Post Here:

