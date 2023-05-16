The former WWE Universal Champion has been spotted on the sets of Captain America: New World Order in Atlanta, Georgia and it has been speculated that Rollins will play a member of the Serpent Society, rumoured to be the villains of the fourth Captain America movie. Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who took on the mantle of Captain America following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Steve Rogers - played by Chris Evans - was the original Captain America but he passed his shield on to Wilson at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Captain America New World Order: Set Photos Give New Look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson; Filming for the Marvel Movie Begins (View Pics).

Check Out Latest News Here:

Congrats to Seth Rollins who has joined the cast of ‘Captain America: New World Order’. 🚨 Rollins is set to play a member of the Serpent Society. pic.twitter.com/98yBhi3XOW — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)