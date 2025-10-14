WWE Monday Night Raw on October 13 was an action-packed episode and it witnessed a shocking betrayal among other things. The RAC Arena in Perth was the venue and the show saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins being betrayed by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. The Vision turned on Seth Rollins and left him lying shortly after CM Punk earned a WWE World Heavyweight Title shot after defeating LA Knight and Jey Uso in a no 1 contender's match. Dominik Mysterio was able to retain the Intercontinental title against Penta while the team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley overcame Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Fact Check: Is John Cena's Viral Picture With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Real or Fake? Here's the Truth.

WWE Raw Results and Highlights of October 13

