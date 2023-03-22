The filming for Captain America: New World Order is underway, and set photos have started coming in. The first batch of set pics give us our first look at Anthony Mackie's return as Sam Wilson aka Captain America. Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: New World Order releases in theatres on May 3, 2024. Daredevil Born Again: Charlie Cox Spotted as Matt Murdock Alongside Nikki M James On Set of Upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series (View Pic).

Check Out the Set Photos from Captain America: New World Order:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

