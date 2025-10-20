WWE is set to have its latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on October 20 and it is surely going to be a must-watch show. Both the men's and women's Intercontinental Championships will be up for grabs as Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch defend their titles against Rusev and Maxxine Dupri. Plus, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Also, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will address their attack on Seth Rollins. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will also issue an official update on Seth Rollins' injury. WWE fans in India can watch Monday Night Raw live streaming online on the Netflix app and website, but after a subscription. Fact Check: Is John Cena's Viral Picture With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Real or Fake? Here's the Truth.

Adam Pearce Says What to Expect on WWE Monday Night Raw on October 20

MONDAY NIGHT RAW NEWS@ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL announcements ahead of tomorrow night’s RAW! 📺: MONDAY 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/kKjkJxd6NT — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2025

