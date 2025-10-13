Some intense WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) action is headed the way of fans on Monday Night Raw on October 13. This is the fallout show from Crown Jewel 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event), one which saw some jaw-dropping action and interesting outcomes. The WWE Monday Night Raw episode on October 13 is set to be held at the RAC Arena in Perth and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to WWE live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE Raw live streaming online on the Netflix app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. WWE RAW Tonight, October 13: Dominik Mysterio to Defend Intercontinental Championship Against Penta Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Streaming Online

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)