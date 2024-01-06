In an unexpected turn of events, Coachella has surprised fans by excluding Shakira, from this year's headliners. Typically showcasing a mix of established and up-and-coming talents, the festival has chosen Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, The Creator as its main acts, sparking widespread debate and speculation among festival enthusiasts. Despite Shakira's global fame, Coachella's unforeseen decision has stirred up a commotion among devoted followers, leading to her trending on social media since the news broke. Shakira's Colombian Hometown Honours Her With Statue, Singer Expresses Gratitude 'Too Much For My Little Heart' (View Pics).

Shakira Rejected By Coachella:

Coachella declined Shakira as a headliner for this year, according to HITS Daily Double. The three headliners will reportedly be Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. pic.twitter.com/1VwxyxKs1L — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2024

