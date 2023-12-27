Grammy-winning sensation Shakira was celebrated in her Colombian hometown, Barranquilla, with the unveiling of a bronze statue in her honour. The 46-year-old songstress took to Instagram, sharing the joyous news and heartfelt gratitude for the tribute crafted by artist Yino Márques. The statue immortalises Shakira's iconic Hips Don't Lie dance move from her famed 2005 music video. In a photo carousel, she showcased her family posing beside the landmark, even commemorating her mother's birthday in the first image. Overwhelmed by the dedication, Shakira expressed, "This is too much for my little heart," as the dedication highlighted her musical legacy and personal journey. Shakira Reveals More Details on Heartbreak With Gerard Pique and His Dating Rumors With Clara Chia Marti.

