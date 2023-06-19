Singer Bebe Rexha suffered a major injury during her recent concert when she was struck by a cell phone tossed from the crowd. Viral video shows the star artist getting hit in the face by a flying phone at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 18. Now, a day later, Bebe showed her injury to fans on TikTok wherein one side of her eye looks bruised and red. Have a look. Bebe Rexha Gets Injured After a Concertgoer Throws Phone at Her Head During Performance (Watch Video).

Bebe Rexha Shows Her Injury:

Bebe Rexha shows her injury from the cell phone attack. Her attacker has been arrested and charged with assault. pic.twitter.com/Q59WajNHxz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)