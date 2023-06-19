Bebe Rexha has reportedly been injured after she was hit in her face by one of the concertgoers. A video has surfaced online that shows one of the fans from the crowd threw a phone at her face that hit her in the side of her head while she was performing on stage. As per reports, she had to get three stitches post the incident and the concerned individual has been arrested. Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Groin By Water Bottle Thrown by Fan (Watch Video).

Fan Throws Phone At Bebe Rexha’s Head

Bebe Rexha reportedly had to get three stitches after someone threw a phone at her during her concert. The person has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/BGjDkavwCY — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 19, 2023

The Viral Video

Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her. pic.twitter.com/jaZ2cigtJy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)