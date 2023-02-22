A hard-hitting Finnish action flick, Sisu looks to be a crazy time at the movies. Featuring an ex-soldier who digs out gold and in his pursuit for riches is faced against a Nazi patrol lead by a SS Officer, he must drop everything and battle his way out alongside his trustworthy dog. Starring Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Paul Anderson and more, Sisu releases soon in theaters. John Wick-Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves’ Fight Against the High Table Promises a Violent and Powerful Comeback (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Sisu:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)