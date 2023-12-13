Cricket Australia took to social media to announce the free heart check-ups to pay tribute to the Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne. This will happen during the second test match of the AUS vs PAK 2023-24 test match series. Cricket Australia mentioned that these heart check-ups will be four-minute checks, provided by SiSU Health. These tests will be available at 23 stations in and around the Melbourne Cricket Ground on days 1-4 during the second test match between Australia and Pakistan. 'The Pitch is Very Bouncy...' Wasim Akram Warns Pakistan Cricketers About Perth Stadium Surface Ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Social Media Post by Cricket Australia

Pay tribute to the king with your floppy hat, a trip to the 'G and a free Shane Warne Legacy heart test at this year's Boxing Day Test 💚💛 The four-minute checks, provided by SiSU Health, will be available at 23 stations in and around the MCG on days 1-4 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1m8gbEdBmJ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 11, 2023

