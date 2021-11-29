Peaky Blinders Season 6 is arriving in the early months of 2022. The makers shared a new teaser from the Cillian Murphy starrer show to give you a small glimpse of what his character will look like in the final season of the popular show.

Check Out The Video Below:

We're getting ready for the final act. #PeakyBlinders new teaser. pic.twitter.com/BIwZgFPlrO — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)