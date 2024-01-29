Actor Paul Anderson, famous for his role in the widely acclaimed web series Peaky Blinders, is surrounded by controversy. According to a report, the actor was found with drugs in a Hampstead pub on Boxing Day. The 48-year-old who essayed the role of Arthur Shelby in the famous series pleaded guilty of possessing crack cocaine and amphetamines. Anderson's lawyer said, "You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character." The British actor was fined £ 1,345. Benjamin Zephaniah Dies at 65; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Peaky Blinders, EastEnders Among Others.

Paul Anderson Found with Crack Cocaine and Other Drugs:

