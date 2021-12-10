Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer is out! The adventure-comedy film is helmed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. The synopsis of the movie reads, "The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands." The film is slated to release on the US on April 8, 2022 by Paramount Pictures.

Watch The Video Below:

