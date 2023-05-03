A new international trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just surfaced on the internet, and it gives us a new look at the highly anticipated movie. Featuring a lot of new footage, it sees Miles Morales faced with some tough choices as the entirety of the Spider-Society lead by Spider-Man 2099 is after him. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Runtime for Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac's Marvel Film Revealed - Check Inside!

Check Out the Trailer:

A new international trailer for ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released. (via: @SpiderMan3news) pic.twitter.com/Woto22qbB6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

