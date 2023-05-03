The runtime for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been revealed, and it looks like its going to be a long one. Coming in at 2 hour and 20 minutes, the film is going to be longer than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that clocked in at 1 hour 56 minutes. Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson and more, the film releases in theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man-Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Faces Tough Choices, a New Villain and Is at Odds with the Spider-Force in Marvel’s Upcoming Animated Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

