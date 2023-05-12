It looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to take a page out of The Empire Strikes Back's book as the sequel is confirmed to end on a huge cliffhanger. Director Joaquim Dos Santos confirmed the new in the interview and did cite the Star Wars film as an inspiration. With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse slated to release next year on March 29, we can expect the film to directly lead into that. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: 14-Minutes of Footage Screened at CinemaCon 2023, Shows a Society of Spider-People Alongside Miles and Gwen Swinging Around.

Check Out the News:

‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ will have a cliffhanger ending. “I was very satisfied after The Empire Strikes Back. And hopefully, this is our Empire,” says Joaquim Dos Santos. (Source: https://t.co/oo8Axti3gI) pic.twitter.com/WDtY0ROGNQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)