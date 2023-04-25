The lucky attendees of CinemaCon 2023 were just treated to 14-minutes of new footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and it sounds like a treat. The footage packed in a whole lot as it showcased a society full of "Spider-People" while showcasing a bit more of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy swinging around in Brooklyn. Spider-Man-Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Faces Tough Choices, a New Villain and Is at Odds with the Spider-Force in Marvel’s Upcoming Animated Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Footage Description:

NEW from #CinemaCon: “There’s an elite society full of all the best Spider-People?!” We just screened 14 minutes of #AcrossTheSpiderVerse. Love the new music - definitely high on emotion. Miles & Gwen swinging around Brooklyn all day! pic.twitter.com/qLkgwz6m9a — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2023

