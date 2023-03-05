The winners of 38th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking home seven awards, including Best Feature. For TV, it's The Bear which got tagged as the Best New Scripted Series. Even Pakistan's Joyland took home Best International Film trophy. Here. check out the full list of winners from Spirit Awards below. Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.
Best Feature
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Lead Performance
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Best Director
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Cassavetes Award
The Cathedral
Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose
Producer: Graham Swon
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Director: Charlotte Wells
Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Producers Award
Tory Lenosky
Best Breakthrough Performance
Stephanie Hsu
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Someone To Watch Award
Nikyatu Jusu
Nanny
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister
Tár
Best Editing
Paul Rogers
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
The Rehearsal
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder
Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith
Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola
Truer Than Fiction Award|
Reid Davenport
I Didn’t See You There
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko
Best Screenplay
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best First Screenplay
John Patton Ford
Emily the Criminal
Best International Film
Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq
Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Best Documentary
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Best Supporting Performance (Film)
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)