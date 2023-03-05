The winners of 38th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking home seven awards, including Best Feature. For TV, it's The Bear which got tagged as the Best New Scripted Series. Even Pakistan's Joyland took home Best International Film trophy. Here. check out the full list of winners from Spirit Awards below. Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Best Feature

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Performance

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Best Director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Cassavetes Award

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Producers Award

Tory Lenosky

Best Breakthrough Performance

Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Someone To Watch Award

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár

Best Editing

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder

Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith

Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

Truer Than Fiction Award|

Reid Davenport

I Didn’t See You There

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Best Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Screenplay

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal

Best International Film

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)