Eminem, recognised for his song Stan which popularised the term for extreme superfans, is co-producing a documentary titled Stans through his Shady Films, alongside DIGA Studios and Hill District Media. Paramount/MTV will handle initial distribution. The film offers an intimate exploration of super fandom, focusing on Eminem's own experiences and the dedicated fans who adore him. Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Ties the Knot With Matt Moeller, See First Pics!.

Eminem To Co-Produce Documentary Stans:

Eminem is set to co-produce documentary ‘STANS’. Described as a “revealing and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.”https://t.co/A3DFcxdZ5U pic.twitter.com/cMffYlRL1f — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2024

