Daniil Medvedev Lashes Out at Chair Umpire During Match Against Stan Wawrinka at ATP Rotterdam 2025, Says ‘You Done have Eyes’ (Watch Video)

Russian star tennis player Daniil Medvedev is known for his calm game play but sometimes he loses control and umpires are on the receiving end of his anger. In an ongoing ATP Rotterdam 2025 tournament, Medvedev was called for time violation and he later lashed out at chair umpire.

Daniil Medvedev Lashes Out at Chair Umpire During Match Against Stan Wawrinka at ATP Rotterdam 2025, Says ‘You Done have Eyes’ (Watch Video)
Daniil Medvedev at ATP Rotterdam 2025 (Photo Credit: 'X'/TennisLetter)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Seeded 2 in the ATP Rotterdam 2025 tournament, Daniil Medvedev was up against experienced Stan Wawrinka. In a close first set battle, the 28-year-old tennis star received a time violation at 6-5. Explaining the delay to chair umpire, Daniil Medvedev attributed to a delay in his game caused by the ball girl not providing him the balls promptly. He later said “You don’t have eyes”. Watch the complete video below. Medvedev went on to win the match with 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 score line. Chile’s Cristian Garin Refuses To Play On After Changeover Collision and Loses Davis Cup 2025 Match to Belgium’s Zizou Bergs (Watch Video).

Daniil Medvedev Lashes Out at Chair Umpire

 

