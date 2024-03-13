Jake Lloyd, the former child actor known for his role as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, has been in a mental health facility for ten months, according to his mother, Lisa. Jake, now 35, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, and last year experienced a psychotic break leading to his current rehabilitation. Lisa shared that Jake's struggles began in high school when he started expressing confusion about different realities, prompting her to seek medical help. Despite being initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder and trying various medications, Jake's symptoms persisted until he was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Lisa has spoken about her son's journey, shedding light on their challenges since his iconic role in the Star Wars franchise. Bridgerton Actor Ruby Barker Opens Up About Her Abusive Relationship Following Father's Funeral, Shares Heart-wrenching Post On Insta!.

Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd's Mother Opens Up About Her Son's Mental Health

Mother Of 'Star Wars' Child Actor Jake Lloyd Shares Update On His Health & What Led Him To Quit Acting After 'The Phantom Menace' https://t.co/LVjV6qB8Eg

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2024

