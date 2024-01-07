Ruby Barker, known for her portrayal in Bridgerton, made a significant impact in the show's initial season. Despite her success, she's been candid about her mental health struggles, shedding light on her challenges that followed the show's popularity. Recently, in January, Ruby shared a poignant revelation about enduring an abusive relationship following her father's funeral. Through an Instagram post titled My Abusive Relationship, she bravely recounted a distressing incident, offering a glimpse into her difficult journey, including hospitalisation due to an overdose in November, last year. In her note, Ruby details meeting a man after her father’s passing in January 2023. Initially helping her tidy up after a party, the situation quickly turned volatile, she claims and described how he would verbally and physically abuse her, alleging that his family enabled him to subject her to this trauma. “I was so confused and ultimately all I wanted was my Dad back," she added. Her openness encourages reflection and empathy for her experiences. Bridgerton Star Ruby Barker Reveals She’s Been Discharged From Hospital After Mental Health Struggle (Watch Video).

Ruby Barker's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Barker (@rubybarker)

