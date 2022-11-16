Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome tied the knot on November 11 in California. The dreamy wedding ceremony took place at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, reports Vogue. The couple has shared a few pictures on Instagram from the beautiful day and captioned the post as ‘Mr and Mrs Taylor Lautner’. The Twilight Saga Star Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Tay Dome.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

