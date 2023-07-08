Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kansas City concert was attended by her ex Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome, and not only that she also brought onstage Joey King, Presley Cash and Lautner during the concert. The two exes shared a warm hug, followed by a group hug. If that isn't enough excitement, Swift along with Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome recreated the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme that has been going viral again as of late. Taylor Swift Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Taylor Lautner on Stage at Eras Tour Concert!

The Taylors Recreate Spider-Man Meme

Taylor Lautner, his wife Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Swift recreate Spider-Man meme. pic.twitter.com/o3RmXZUDfq — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2023

